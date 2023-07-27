Israel, Ivory Coast sign framework agreements

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): Expanding Israeli relations in Africa, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Ivory Coast Foreign Minister Kandia Camara signed a framework agreement in the fields of agriculture, water and technology.

Cohen led a business delegation of a variety of Israeli companies in the fields of cyber, agriculture and energy to the Israel-Ivory Coast Economic Forum.

“Both of our countries face the threat of terrorism, especially the spread of Hezbollah, Iran’s terrorist arm,” Cohen said.

“In my talks with senior government officials in the Ivory Coast, we agreed to share Israeli knowledge on legal, financial and intelligence issues. We also operate in the field of international aid, with Israel providing The latest of her knowledge in the fields of agriculture for the benefit of the people of the Ivory Coast. The economic forum that I opened with the Israeli business delegation will greatly contribute to increasing trade between the two countries.” (ANI/TPS)

