Israel launches communications satellite into space
By ANI | Updated: July 13, 2025 15:19 IST2025-07-13T15:11:46+5:302025-07-13T15:19:16+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launched "Dror 1," Israel's national communications satellite, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning. The satellite sent its first signals to the control station.
Orbiting approximately 36,000 km above Earth, Dror 1 will support Israel's communications infrastructure for years.
Over the next few weeks, IAI engineers will conduct extensive tests to confirm its full functionality. (ANI/TPS)
