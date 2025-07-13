Israel launches communications satellite into space

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel Aerospace Industries successfully launched "Dror 1," Israel's national communications satellite, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning. The satellite sent its first signals to the control station.

Orbiting approximately 36,000 km above Earth, Dror 1 will support Israel's communications infrastructure for years.

Over the next few weeks, IAI engineers will conduct extensive tests to confirm its full functionality. (ANI/TPS)

