Israel, Lebanon pinpoint each other for ceasefire violations

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 : Israel and Lebanon accused each other of ceasefire breach after Israeli military said they attacked a Hezbollah facility in South Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

Thursday's attack came after hours after Israel Defence Forces said they fired in several areas in Lebanon, who "it said were violating the terms of the ceasefire". Lebanon then alleged that Israel violated the ceasefire terms several times on Wednesday and Thursday, as per Al Jazeera.

Israel's air strike was the first attack since the ceasefire began on Wednesday morning, with Lebanese security sources and local news outlets reporting that the attack took place near Baysariyah, north of the Litani River.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had directed the army to prepare for war if the ceasefire is violated, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to end the "devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah".

US President Joe Biden announced the news in a post on X.

"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah", he wrote.

Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in a prolonged conflict that began in October last year, when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in solidarity with Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza, as reported by CNN.

This incident sparked a series of tit-for-tat border attacks, which eventually escalated into a major military offensive launched by Israel in mid-September.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had this September carried out air strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and sent troops into southern Lebanon. This was in response to Hezbollah's rocket strikes into Israel to show solidarity with the Hamas group that had carried out the deadly October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Amid the background of this volatile situation, a ceasefire was negotiated by the US and France between Israel and Lebanon.

