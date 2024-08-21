Israel lowering barriers on importation of communications equipment

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Communications announced the removal of barriers for the importation of communications equipment, as part of an effort to open up the communications market to competition and lower the cost of living.

As a first step, a full commercial and personal import exemption will be granted to four items of wireless equipment: a home or office video projector, a gaming console, a wireless charger and a cochlear implant device to improve hearing.

The first three products will receive an exemption due to European standardization (CE) and the cochlear implant device will receive a blanket commercial exemption. In addition, a baby sensor with a camera (Baby Sense/Monitor) will be exempted from personal importation.

The Ministry of Communications also published today a memorandum to amend the wireless telegraph regulations and in it a demand to fully exempt a number of items. The move is expected to reduce regulation and remove barriers among importers of wireless equipment, who will no longer be required to submit an application to the ministry or obtain approval from it for importing the item.

These concessions were given because the devices from the video projector, game console and wireless charger carry a "CE" marking that indicates compliance with the provisions of the European regulation and also complies with the provisions of the European Directive (Radio Equipment Directive). Due to this, it was decided to release the above products for full exemption.

After the office's examination, the cochlear implant device will be released in order to lower barriers for the disabled population. The baby sensor will be released due to high demand and after a risk management review conducted by the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor