Israel marks October 7 attack anniversary with exhibition of seized Hamas munitions

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 6 : Ahead of the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) organised an exhibition, showcasing items seized from Hamas.

The IDF also revealed that it confiscated approximately 70,000 items of enemy equipment. The confiscation includes around 1,250 anti-tank missiles and RPGs, as well as about 4,500 explosive devices.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Marking one year since the deadly October 7 Massacre, the IDF has established an exhibition displaying the items seized from Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7, as well as during the combat in Gaza, to showcase them to the world."

"Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has confiscated approximately 70,000 items of enemy equipment, including around 1,250 anti-tank missiles and RPGs, as well as about 4,500 explosive devices," the post added.

Notably, on October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict.

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats'. As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

