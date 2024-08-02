Israel: Millions allocated for security essentials for northern towns

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Sports allocated a special budget of 20 million Shekels (USD 5.26 million) for the benefit of settlements in the north located 5-9 km (3 - 6 miles) from the border with Lebanon that were not evacuated due to the ongoing security situation.

The Ministry said the budget will allow the local authorities to purchase essential security equipment to deal with any scenario, as well as give the residents in the line of fire various breaks in the field of culture and sports.

"It should be emphasized that for the first time the settlements that were not evacuated receive a separate reference from the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Defense, this after extensive staff work conducted in the office in front of the Home Front Command and the Northern Command, and with the encouragement and assistance of the local and regional government," said the Ministry.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar : "The residents of the Galilee are going through a difficult time these days and it is our duty to take care of them. The residents who remained in the houses in the line of fire, hold the border, take care of our soldiers serving on the northern border and try to maintain a relatively normal routine in the midst of all this. The rapid budgeting is intended to help them deal with the situation It's not easy and to provide them with the necessary tools, each place according to its needs." (ANI/TPS)

