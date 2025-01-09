Israel: Millions allocated to improve quality of life for Bedouin communities

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection is continuing with the implementation of a five-year plan, which allocated 91 million Shekels (USD 24.8 million) to improve the environment, health, and quality of life in Bedouin communities in the Negev. So far, 40 million Shekels (USD 10.9 million) have been spent on the plan, and discussions are currently underway with the heads of Bedouin authorities regarding the distribution of the remaining 50 million.

The Bedouin authorities in the Negev are facing "significant and long-standing environmental challenges such as missing or outdated infrastructure, environmental hazards, environmental crime and high costs of waste treatment," said the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

