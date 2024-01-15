Israel moves against Hamas student terror group

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 17 wanted Palestinian terror suspects in raids around Judea and Samaria, including nine associated with a Hamas student cell.

As part of an initiative to thwart the activity of Hamas student terror cells at universities and colleges in Judea and Samaria, Israeli security forces operated in Al Najah University in Shechem (Nablus), where the suspects were hiding. The nine were detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, soldiers operating in the village of Zababdeh, near Jenin, seized hundreds of thousands of shekels intended for terror activities.

In Qalqilya, Israeli security personnel destroyed two illegal homes of Hamas operatives - Bassem Daoud, a senior member of the terrorist organisation, and Saleh Daoud, who carried out two shooting attacks in 2015.

Since October 7, approximately 2,600 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom approximately 1,300 are affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor