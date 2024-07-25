Israel moves forward with food importation reforms

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health said it welcomes the approval of the food and spices reforms passed by the Knesset. They will will come into force on January 1, 2025.

"The reforms constitute a fundamental change as part of the policy to improve regulation, remove barriers and increase the range of products offered to the consumer while maintaining public health," said the Ministry.

As part of the food reform, the Ministry of Health initiated a conceptual change with the opening of a food import route that complies with European regulations and based on a declaration of legal marketing in Europe (proper importer in the European route). The leading principles are the adoption of European regulation (dozens of different regulations concerning food safety, food labeling, contaminants, etc.) that will create harmonization with European law, the transfer of responsibility for the integrity and safety of the products to the importer in accordance with what is customary in Europe, and giving the importer tools to carry out quality risk management and quality control processes on the products imported to Israel.

The Ministry said that this move is expected to create "optimal conditions for importing food to Israel while maintaining public health, and will allow regulatory certainty for Israeli industry as well."

The obligation of the importer's direct contact with the manufacturer to a proper importer will be abolished, and on the other hand, the obligation to carry out risk management and quality control processes by the importer and the marketer will be imposed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor