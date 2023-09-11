Israel moving forward with new ‘Climate Law’

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): After what were described as lengthy discussions with the various government ministries connected to the issues pertaining to the environment, the Israeli Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman will bring up on Tuesday at a special meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Legislative Matters the “climate law” of the Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection for the first reading in the Knesset.

The Knesset holds three different readings of a bill before it can be passed into law. This provides opportunities for Knesset members to raise objections/suggestion etc.

The law, said the ministry, anchors, for the first time, a national goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for 2030, according to which the annual amount of greenhouse gas emissions will be only 70 per cent of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions measured in 2015 (the base year) – a 30 per cent reduction and net emissions reset by 2050.

In addition, the law is expected to promote preparations for the adverse effects of climate change and the climate crisis, the effects of which we are already experiencing today. Action in these areas is intended to protect the public, its health and well-being from the consequences of the climate crisis, and in particular the future generations who will have to deal with the expected worsening of climate change.

Also, the proposed law aims to promote sustainable development of society and the environment in Israel, including safeguarding public health, natural resources, food security, ecosystems and biodiversity.

Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman said, “A new era in Israel. We are introducing an important and significant law that will help prepare for climate challenges and place us in line with the developed countries of the world. (ANI/TPS)

