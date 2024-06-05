Israel: New energy and water underground pipelines planned for Eilat area

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is promoting an integrated corridor for underground infrastructure to be established near Highway 90 in the area of Eilat, the Negev and the Arava (the valley that goes from the end of the Dead Sea south to the Red Sea).

This is a section with a length of about 160 km (100 miles), as part of which, an integrated strip of underground infrastructure lines will be built, including, among other things, natural gas distribution lines, electricity cables, fuel lines, water and Sewerage pipes and Communications.

Israel's National Planning and Construction Council Tuesday approved the plan for submission to the public. It is expected that the plan will be approved by the end of the year, said the Ministry.

The plan in question is part of TMA 37 Amendment 3, a plan that promotes the establishment of integrated infrastructure strips throughout the country. The strip exists from Alon Tavor in the north and ends, as mentioned, in Sodom. The goal of the plan is to maintain a common strip for all underground infrastructure, including natural gas, fuel, Electricity, communication, water and sewage - all these in one corridor, in order to optimize the use of land, to save on separate planning procedures for each infrastructure, to reduce times for the construction of the infrastructure lines that will enter the strip, as well as to free up areas and land for other uses, so far the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has promoted more than 600 km of combined and shared strips for underground infrastructure. (ANI/TPS)

