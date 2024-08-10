Israel not willing for hostage swap deal by relasing jailed Fatah leader Barghouti

Tel Aviv, Aug 10 Israel's government is not keen on a hostage swap deal by releasing jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, as proposed by Hamas.

Barghouti is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his part in planning three terror attacks that killed five Israelis during the second Intifada.

The 64-year-old Marwan Barghouti is tipped to succeed Mahmoud Abbas as the Palestinian Authority leader.

Sources in the Israeli Prime Minister's office told IANS that there is stiff opposition within the Israeli government against the release of the jailed Intifada leader. Far Right leader and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has publicly said that the Israeli government should not fall into a trap. Smotrich, in a statement, said: "It is not yet time for a dangerous trap where ‘mediators’ dictate terms to us and impose a surrender agreement."

“The time has come to release the hostages, but it is not yet time to release those despicable people who killed Jews," it added.

It may be recalled that the US, Egypt and Qatar had jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the clashes between Israel and Hamas.

US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had in a joint communique called for immediate peace talks.

In a signed statement, the leaders said: “It is time to bring immediate relief, both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal."

111 Israeli hostages are still in the custody of Hamas since October 7, 2023, when they were kidnapped after Hamas men entered south Israel killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 people and holding them hostage.

Hamas had released 105 hostages in a prisoner swap deal in November 2023.

