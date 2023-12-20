Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz and Knesset Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz met with the spiritual leader of the country's Druze community, Sheikh Mewafek Trif in order to reassure him, and his community, of their importance to Israeli society. They also pledged that all Druze homes will sonn be connected to electrical infrastructure.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of the electricity network in the Druze communities in the north of the country, and ways to promote electricity connections for all residents. Many Druze live in homes not connected to the national electric grid.

In addition, a number of projects that encourage a transition to sustainable energy in the Druze authorities, as well as options for promoting dual-use renewable energy on the authorities' assets in particular and promoting renewable energy and storage in general, were discussed. Also discussed is the issue of accelerating the transition to electric transportation among the community's residents, as well as promoting several issues in the water field.

"You are an inseparable part of the State of Israel," they told the Sheikh. "While the best sons of the community, commanders and fighters, are fighting in IDF uniforms against the murderers of Hamas in Gaza, The least that is expected of us as a government and as a country is to provide electricity to all the houses that are cut off in the Druze communities."

The Druze are a nation of people and a religion. They are Arabs, but recognize Israeli sovereignty and serve in the Israeli military. (ANI/TPS)

