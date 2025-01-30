Israel PM Netanyahu denounces 'horrifying' chaos of hostage handover

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced scenes of Palestinians mobbing the Red Cross convoy of hostages in Khan Yunis as "horrifying."

It took one hour to transfer Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud from a Palestinian Islamic Jihad vehicle to Red Cross vehicles, and another hour till the Red Cross was able to depart.

Hamas insisted on handing over the two on the grounds of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's demolished home. Hamas also insisted that Moses and Yehud make their way on foot the Red Cross vehicles, despite the distance and crowd.

"I view with great severity the horrifying scenes during the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement. "This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization. I demand that the mediators ensure that such horrific scenes do not occur again, and to guarantee the safety of our hostages."

"Whoever dares to harm our hostages - may his blood be on his head," Netanyahu added. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor