Israel PM Netanyahu says 'internal discord needs to disappear now'

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday visited Mossad headquarters (Israel's international intelligence agency) where he met with Director David Barnea and with the forum of division heads.

They discussed regional developments in the various sectors. The Prime Minister and the Mossad Director also referred to the continuing efforts - and the importance of doing everything possible - to return the hostages home as soon as possible and spoke of the need for unity in the country at this time of war.

"This holiday is different because 'they have risen to destroy us.' This is very tangible, by the axis of evil of Iran and its proxies, including Hamas," said Netanyahu. "And on the other hand, 'from slavery to redemption'. This is very tangible when we still have hostages being held in the monsters' dungeons in Gaza."

"We are also committed to defeating the terrorist axis in Gaza, to freeing the hostages and to repelling the threat including that from Iran," he added. "These are very major tasks that require two things. The first thing that it requires is determination and the second is unity."

Netanyahu also spoke about the problems caused by internal divisions in Israel saying, "Nations crumble, first of all, from within, not from external pressure, but from internal discord. The internal discord needs to disappear now because we are under existential threat, and in the face of an existential threat we must unite forces and not divide them."

"If we lack the ability to defend ourselves against those who seek our lives," he said, "we have nothing, and on this, we need to unite now with full force on this Passover and what comes afterward." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor