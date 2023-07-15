Israel PM Netanyahu taken to emergency room after reportedly not feeling well

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday was rushed to the emergency room at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, reported The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu, 73, was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, and walked into the emergency room, Reuters reported quoting Israel's Channel 12 TV.

He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were underway to declare him incapacitated, as per Reuters.

Tel Hashomer is close to coastal Caesarea, where Netanyahu has a private residence. Israeli media said he was there when he reported feeling unwell.

Netanyahu took ill during the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur in early October and was briefly hospitalised.

“His condition is good and he is undergoing medical tests,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding it would later provide further details.

The Times of Israel, while citing sources close to Netanyahu and Hebrew media, reported that he complained earlier of not feeling well.

The premier was brought by convoy from his home in Caesarea, where he was spending the weekend, The Times of Israel reported.

This is a developing story and further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor