Israel: PM Netanyahu to convene Security Cabinet meeting to approve ceasefire deal

Jerusalem [Israel], January 17 : Amid the background of the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Friday shared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated by the negotiating team over agreements reached for the deal on release of hostages.

The details were shared on X by the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. In a series of tweets, it was mentioned, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated by the negotiating team that agreements have been reached on a deal for the release of the hostages".

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1880094535050834349

"The Prime Minister has directed that the Security Cabinet be convened later today (Friday). The Government will be convened later in order to approve the deal. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the negotiating team and all those who assisted," the statement read.

It was noted that the Prime Minister's Office Authority for the Hostages and Missing has updated the families of the hostages.

"The Prime Minister has also directed the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing to coordinate the preparations to receive the hostages upon their return to Israel", the post said.

"The State of Israel is committed to achieving all of the objectives of the war including the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased", the post concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal that is likely to take effect on January 19.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that both parties have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

US President Joe Biden also announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

