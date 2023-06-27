Israel PM Netanyahu updates visiting US Congressional delegation on security matters

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with a bipartisan Congressional delegation under the auspices of AIPAC - The America Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The Prime Minister thanked the delegation members for their steadfast support of the State of Israel and their unqualified support of Israel's security.

The meeting focused on the Iranian nuclear threat and artificial intelligence technology.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed to the members of Congress that the security and intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel is at an all-time peak, and emphasized that the US will always be Israel's most vital ally and irreplaceable ally.

Also participating in the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor