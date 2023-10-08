Israel PM visits airforce control centre during air strike on Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the Israel Air Force commander Major General Tomer Bar visited the Israel Air Force control center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

PMO Israel shared on X, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israel Air Force control center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, during the extensive attacks currently being carried out in the Gaza Strip, together with Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar."

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel that claimed the lives of hundreds and left thousands injured, the Israel Air Force has launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, Israel Air Force (IAF) informed about the strikes saying, "Dozens of warplanes are now attacking the Gaza Strip. The Air Force began a short time ago a powerful air strike in the Gaza Strip using dozens of fighter jets. The IDF attacks targets in the areas near the fence in Beit Hanon, which are used by the terrorist organization Hamas to carry out attacks against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to act against the terrorist organization Hamas."

In a previous post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group and was used by the organization for recent operations.

The post read, "Military headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization used for directing terror were struck, as well as military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization that were used during recent operations."

The visuals that have been recorded by Reuters showed devastating scenes from Gaza as Israel's Air Force started dropping heavy shells on areas with Hamas militants.

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 300 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.

Over 400 people lost their lives and still counting after Hamas launched an attack on Israel near the Gaza Strip, Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack.

Additionally, the Israel-based media outlet claimed that over 2,048 wounded in the deadliest attack are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The Times of Israel also reported citing Hebrew and Arabic media reports, at least one Israeli has been killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of Israeli tourists in Egypt

The Foreign Ministry says it is looking into reports that a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor