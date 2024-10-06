Israel: Police officer killed, 10 others wounded in Beersheba shooting, ahead of Oct 7 anniversary

Beersheba [Israel], October 6 : A Border Police officer was killed and 10 others were left injured after a terrorist opened fire at Beersheba's central bus station, Times of Israel reported.

The victim was identified as Sgt. Shira Suslik, 19, a Border Police officer from Beersheba. After being critically injured victim has succumbed to her wounds.

The assailant, who was said to be killed at the scene by IDF soldiers, was identified as Ahmad al-Uqbi, 29, an Israeli citizen from the unrecognized Bedouin village of Uqbi, near Hura. He is said to have a prior criminal record, according to Times of Israel.

Authorities are investigating the nature of the attack, which appears to have involved both stabbing and gunfire.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that 10 people were wounded in the attack and taken for treatment to the Soroka Medical Center, including a woman in serious condition and four men in moderate condition, all of whom sustained gunshot wounds, as reported by Times of Israel.

Another five people were listed in 'good condition' after being hit by glass shards or blunt trauma, while three others were treated for acute anxiety, MDA added.

As per some unconfirmed reports from Hebrew media, al-Uqbi is related to Muhanad Alukabi, who was responsible for a shooting attack at the same bus station in October 2015.

In that earlier incident, a soldier was killed, and an Eritrean national was mistakenly shot by security forces after being misidentified as an assailant, reported The Times of Israel.

Further investigation is underway by the local authorities are more details are expected to be revealed.

Sunday's attack came on the eve of the anniversary of October 7 terror attack by Israel, the worst terror attack in Israel's history, and a few days after a deadly shooting attack in Jaffa in which two Palestinian terrorists from Hebron opened fire at a light rail stop, killing seven people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor