Israel President Herzog meets with US National Security Advisor

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog met Friday in Tel Aviv with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is visiting Israel.

The two discussed efforts to advance the return of the 100 hostages held in captivity in Gaza by the Hamas terror organization, as well as the dramatic changes occurring in the region. (ANI/TPS)

