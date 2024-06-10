Israel presses attacks on Hamas in Central Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military pressed its attacks on Hamas in central Gaza over the last 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

During the last few hours, airstrikes eliminated Hamas terrorists, including Nukhba Forces operatives in the central Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, the Israeli Air Force struck underground terrorist infrastructure in the Deir al-Balah area.

In addition, IDF ground troops conducted targeted raids on military structures in the area, destroying tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure located in the central Gaza Strip.

Forces continued intelligence-based, targeted raids, eliminating terrorists posing a threat to the forces. In one incident, two armed terrorists, who were identified approaching an underground tunnel shaft in their vicinity, were eliminated in an aerial strike.

Meanwhile, deliveries of humanitarian aid via an offshore US pier were suspended again. UN World Food Program director Cindy McCain said on Sunday that two of the organization's warehouses were "rocketed," with one employee being injured. The WFP did not indicate how long the suspension would last.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

