Israel prohibits Spanish Consulate services in Jerusalem for supporting Palestinian statehood

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 24 : Israel on Friday prohibited the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank following Spain's announcement that it will recognize an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday he had decided to "sever the connection" between Spain's diplomatic mission and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank over Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Further, he also condemned Spain's Deputy Prime Minister, Yolanda Diaz for her 'antisemitic call' to not only recognize a Palestinian state but to "liberate Palestine from the river to the sea."

In a post on X, Katz said, "In response to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state and the antisemitic call by Spain's Deputy Prime Minister to not just recognize a Palestinian state but to 'liberate Palestine from the river to the sea,' I have decided to sever the connection between Spain's representation in Israel and the Palestinians, and to prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank."

"If this ignorant, hate-filled individual wants to understand what radical Islam truly seeks, she should study the 700 years of Islamic rule in Al-Andalus today's Spain," he added.

Spain, Norway and Ireland on Wednesday, said, that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state, a rebuke to Israel over its war in Gaza and its decades of occupation of Palestinian territories, The New York Times reported.

In his previous comments, Katz already warned Spain and stated, "Israel will not remain silent will be further severe consequences," adding that if Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

Recently, Israel's Foreign Minister instructed the immediate recall of Israel's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of this development.

"I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state. I'm sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security," he said in a post shared on X.

The Israeli foreign minister highlighted that these countries are choosing to reward Hamas and Iran by recognising a Palestinian state.

"After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state," he said in his post on X.

Over 140 countries and the Holy See have recognised a Palestinian state, but most Western European countries and the US have not, reported The New York Times.

According to them, the recognition should be achieved through negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians and while they support a two-state solution, unilateral measures by third parties will not advance that goal.

Meanwhile, Israel has strongly condemned international attempts to recognise a Palestinian state and emphasised that Israel needs to negotiate directly with Palestinian leaders on a permanent solution.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that establishing a Palestinian state would be an "existential danger" to Israel, The New York Times reported.

