Israel promoting greater use of renewable energies

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): As part of a plan to promote renewable energies in local authorities (the "Accelerator" plan), 20 local authorities across Israel, together with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will formulate an action plan that includes energy efficiency, encouraging electric transportation, producing renewable energy in households and in the commercial and industrial sectors, and establishing more charging stations for electric vehicles.

"The program will significantly improve the quality of life of the residents, make the local authority cleaner and save the municipality's expenses," said the ministry.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eli Cohen: "The accelerator program is an important program that will improve the appearance of the cities and the quality of life of the residents, will lead to energy savings and will allow the authorities to invest more in welfare, education and infrastructure development. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will continue to act together with the local authorities for all citizens of Israel, in routine and emergency situations." (ANI/TPS)

