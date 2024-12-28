Israel raids on Kamal Adwan hospital, detainees released, director's fate unknown

Ramallah [Palestine], December 28 : Israel's detainees from its raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital have been released, but the fate of the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safia, remains unknown, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as reported by Al Jazeera on Saturday.

The detainees reported being beaten, spat on, stripped, and left in the cold for hours while being held and interrogated, Al Jazeera stated in its reporT.

A fire, ignited by Israel's direct attacks, caused "significant destruction" to most of Kamal Adwan's wards, with local authorities describing the raid as "barbaric," according to our correspondent.

The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) condemned Israel's "systematic dismantling" of Gaza's health system, calling it a "death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians."

The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) urged for the "immediate flow" of humanitarian aid, as babies freeze to death in Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, two rockets were fired at West Jerusalem from northern Gaza, according to a military statement. "Interception attempts were made, and details are under investigation," Al Jazeera reported.

Israel had been attacking Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza for days, which eventually led to the army's raid and clearing of the facility.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told local media that Israel would maintain a military presence in Gaza for the foreseeable future, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"My working assumption is that, in the foreseeable future, only we can ensure our security," he said. "Although I opposed the disengagement [from Gush Katif, the illegal Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip in 2005], the goals set by the cabinet do not include such plans," he added.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that they carried out operations at Kamal Adwan Hospital after suspecting terrorist infrastructure and operatives engaged in terrorist activities.

Since October 7, last year, Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 45,484 Palestinians and wounded 108,090. In the same period, at least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during Hamas-led attacks, with more than 200 people taken captive.

