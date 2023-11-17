Israel recovers body of Corporal Noa Marciano from Gaza Strip: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 : The IDF said it has recovered the body of Corporal Noa Marciano of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit from the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported. Troops of the 7th Armored Brigade's 603rd Battalion recovered Marciano's body from a building adjacent to Shifa Hospital.

The troops recovered her body following intelligence information provided by the Shin Bet security agency. IDF said that her body was then brought to Israel for identification. The body of the hostage has been found at a time when troops continue to search for terror infrastructure in the hospital complex.

Marciano (19) was serving at the Nahal Oz IDF base when it was overrun by Hamas terrorists at the time of the attack on southern Israel on October 7. She lived in Modiin and was the oldest of three siblings, according to The Times of Israel report.

On Monday evening, Hamas shared a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera four days after being taken hostage, identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown. The video then showed her body, according to The Times of Israel report.

The Israeli Army said that soldiers have found the body of an Israeli hostage near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, CNN reported. Yehudit Weiss was kidnapped from the kibbutz of Be'eri on October 7.

The Israeli army said that the body was found in what they called a "structure" near the medical facility. It did not give details on how she died. Furthermore, it is not clear what condition the structure was in when the soldiers found the body, according to CNN report.

The Israeli army has said that the body of Weiss has been brought back to Israel and the family is aware of it. Israeli military spokesperson said Yehudit Weiss was killed by Hamas. However, it did not reveal the cause of her death.

Addressing a televised briefing, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "Unfortunately, Yehudit was murdered by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and we didn't reach her on time," CNN reported.

The Hostages and Missing Person's Families Forum said Yehudit Weiss was a 65-year-old grandmother. It further said that Weiss' husband Shmuel was killed in Hamas' attack against Israel on October 7.

Hamas and Israel are reportedly engaged in preliminary discussions aimed at reaching a deal for the release of hostages. The proposed agreement specifically focuses on the potential release of around 50 women and children among the 240 hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, The Washington Post reported citing an Arab diplomat familiar with the negotiations.

Israel is said to be evaluating the proposal, which entails a three-to-five-day halt in fighting, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the release of an unspecified number of women and children held in Israeli prisons, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces said operations in the Gaza Strip continued overnight, with fighter jets striking at Hamas sites and soldiers fighting Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said that it conducted airstrikes against "many" Hamas sites, including weapons storage facilities and against terror operatives.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered in the Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza. According to IDF, Israeli troops found another terrorist tunnel in the Rantisi Hospital. It further said that a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found in the Al-Quds Hospital.

In a post shared on X, IDF stated, "Exposing another layer of Hamas' exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza: Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered." In another post, it stated, "Inside the Rantisi Hospital, yet another terrorist tunnel was unearthed by IDF troops."

Taking to X, IDF shared pictures of weapons and ammunition found in what they said was the Al-Quds Hospital. "Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found. This was all found over the past 24 hours," IDF posted on X.

