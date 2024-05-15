Israel rejects UN General Assembly call for more rights for Palestine

Tel Aviv, May 15 (IANS/DPA) The Israeli government has unanimously rejected a recommendation adopted last week by the UN General Assembly calling for greater rights within the assembly for Palestine.

"We will not reward the terrible massacre of October 7," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday following his cabinet's decision to reject the resolution.

"We will not allow them to establish a terrorist state from which they will be able to vigorously attack us," he added.

Neither the General Assembly nor any other organization can prevent Israel from exercising its right to self-defence, Netanyahu said.

On Friday, the General Assembly in New York voted 143-9 for the UN Security Council to give "favourable consideration" to a resolution granting Palestine, which already has UN observer state status, further rights without offering full voting rights.

A total of 25 countries abstained, including Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Netanyahu said the resolution "will not constitute a basis for future negotiations, and does not advance a peaceful solution."

