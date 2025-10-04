Israel responds positively to Donald Trump's announcement

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to US President Donald Trump's statement last night, which called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, saying that Hamas' response to his plan shows that it is "ready for peace."

The Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem announced that "in light of Hamas' response, Israel is preparing to immediately implement the first phase of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all hostages."

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles established by Israel that align with President Trump's vision," the statement concluded.

Even before Hamas and US President Donald Trump made their statements, the Israeli army had essentially halted its operations in Gaza for several days. A new offensive that was to begin earlier this week had been put on hold. (ANI/TPS)

