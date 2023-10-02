Israel saw 23 fatalities from road accidents in August

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics released data on injuries and fatalities from road accidents that occurred in the month of August 2023. It also provided a comparison to August 2022.

There was a decrease in the number of accidents of 16.9 per cent – 702 compared to 845 in 2022.

There was a 28.1 per cent decrease in the number of fatalities from road accidents – 23 compared to 32 in 2022.

There was a 20.1 per cent decrease in the number of casualties stemming from road accidents – 1,259 compared to 1,575 in 2022. 173 of these led to what was described as serious injuries.

In the months of January-August 2023, 252 people were killed in road accidents with casualties, an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year (in which 233 people were killed). (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor