Israel says 3 soldiers killed in Hamas mortar attack

Jerusalem, May 6 At least three soldiers were killed and nine others injured in a Hamas mortar attack, the Israeli army has said.

The Israeli army in a statement on Sunday said that about ten mortars were fired from the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on the Kerem Shalom crossing between the Palestinian enclave and Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the statement, Israeli warplanes, in retaliation, struck the launcher from which the projectiles were fired and a military structure located in the area.

