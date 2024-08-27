Israel: Security preparations underway to ensure opening of school year in north

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): The Commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command, Major General Rafi Milo, held a preparatory meeting yesterday for the opening of the new school year with the Director of the Northern District of the Ministry of Education, Dr Orna Simhon, the Projector of the North, Major General (acting) Eliezer Marom, representatives of the Ministry of Education and other commanders.

The new school year starts in Israel on Sunday September 1.

During the meeting, they discussed the operational situation in the northern sector and the preparation for the opening of the school year in the northern settlements, in view of the security challenges.

As part of the preparations for the start of the school year, the Home Front Command places emphasis on providing full warning in educational institutions, strengthening security and defense in the area, reducing the existing protection gaps and distributing dedicated informational materials.

"We are in the midst of a complex period, we sympathize with the difficulty and fear of the residents of the North," said the commander of the Home Front Command, Major Rafi Milo, "In close cooperation with the Ministry of Education, we are taking all steps to fulfill our duty and create an optimal security envelope that will allow the children of the residents of the North to open the school year on September 1, together with all the children of the State of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

