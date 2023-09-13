Israel sees moderate increase in Covid hospitalisations

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Health said that it is constantly monitoring the trends in morbidity and variants of the coronavirus. It reported that a moderate increase in the number of hospitalized people is evident in Israel.

Ahead of the holidays and as a result of the increase in morbidity, the Ministry of Health recommends that if a person is in a risk group or wants to reduce the risk of infection, it is advisable to use a mask in closed places with many people. It is also recommended to use a mask when meeting with people who are in risk groups.

The ministry said it is important that a patient with symptoms maintain isolation until the symptoms are over.

If an infected person needs to go out, it is recommended to use a mask.

This report comes as both Israel and the US have authorized the distribution of Covid vaccines yet again ahead of the upcoming cold and flu season. That decision came as the new Covid strain Pirola was detected. (ANI/TPS)

