Israel seizes 16 tons of rocket-making material destined for Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities seized 16 tons of rocket-making material destined for Gaza being smuggled through the Ashdod port in July, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

Ashdod Customs and the National Cargo Inspection Center at Customs detained for inspection two containers weighing 54 tons that were supposed to contain sacks of gypsum.

The containers that arrived from Turkey were intended to continue on to Gaza.

During the inspection, customs inspectors became suspicious that some of the material found in the containers was not gypsum.

The material was taken to a laboratory for testing. It was then determined that 16 tons of ammonium chloride had been hidden among the gypsum.

Ammonium chloride is a dual-use substance known to be used by Gaza terror groups in the process of manufacturing rockets. Ammonium chloride mixed with fuel can be used as a rocket propellant.

Sixteen tons of ammonium chloride would produce enough propellant for thousands of rockets.

Since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel and Egypt have enforced a blockade of the Strip to prevent weapons smuggling. As a result, terror groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have turned to producing their own rockets with Iranian assistance. (ANI/TPS)

