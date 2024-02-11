Israel, Sri Lanka to sign aviation deal

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev is expected to sign a new aviation agreement with the government of Sri Lanka that will open a direct air route between the two countries.

An aviation route for trade with the island nation, rather than by sea, is more important now due to the threat posed by Houthi terrorists to shipping in the Red Sea. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor