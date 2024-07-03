Israel strikes counter Hamas efforts to re-establish itself in Shejaya

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas' efforts to re-establish itself in the northern Gaza town of Shejaya, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force destroyed 50 Hamas infrastructure sites. Meanwhile, ground forces located operational tunnel shafts and seized weapons, including AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines, and other military equipment.

In the southern Gaza area of Rafah, airstrikes destroyed Hamas infrastructure and eliminated terrorists.

In central Gaza, airstrikes eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to ground forces.

Meanwhile, Israel began boosting the amount of electricity supplied to Gaza to operate its water desalination and sewage systems on Tuesday.

Increasing the electricity was necessary to make drinking water available for the "basic humanitarian needs" of Palestinians sheltering in humanitarian zones, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who approved the move.

To prevent Hamas from stealing electricity, the power is transferred directly to the desalination plant located in Khan Yunis. Once fully connected, the plant is expected to provide 20,000 cubic meters of water daily. The plant, till now powered by generators and solar power, only produces 1,500 cubic meters of water daily.

Israel disconnected Gaza from its electricity grid in October.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

