Israel strikes Hamas command centre in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli jets struck a Hamas command and control center embedded inside a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone overnight, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday morning.

According to the military, the strike targeted "significant" Hamas members in the Mawasi humanitarian zone who "planned and carried out terrorist attacks" against both Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The army added that precise munitions, aerial surveillance and other measures were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians.

Israel has struck numerous Hamas control centers, rocket launchers, weapons caches, tunnel shafts, observation posts and other assets located inside designated humanitarian areas.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, including the designated Humanitarian Area, to carry out terrorist activity against the State of Israel and IDF troops," the army said in a statement.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

