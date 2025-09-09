Israel strikes Hamas leadership in Qatar

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed attacking Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday after explosions were reported in the Qatari capital.

The statement did not mention Qatar by name, but members of Hamas' leadership live in Doha.

"The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, recently carried out a targeted attack on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the IDF said in a statement."

"The members of the leadership who were attacked led the terrorist organisation's activities for years, and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and waging the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the attack, steps were taken to minimise harm to uninvolved people, including the use of precision weapons and additional intelligence information," the army said.

"The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre," "the IDF added.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

