Israel strikes Hezbollah following rocket fire

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces are shelling Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon after ten mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli village of Shlomi.

The IDF says air strikes are targeting other Hezbollah terror infrastructure. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor