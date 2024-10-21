Israel strikes Southern Beirut targeting group financing Hezbollah

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 : Israel has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Bierut's southern region after Israel Defence Force warned a group accused of financing Hezbollah, Times of Israel reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel had launched a strike on Beit Lahiya in north Gaza that has killed as many as 73 people, while many more are feared trapped under rubble, Al Jazeera reported Gaza authorities.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue, Gaza's Government Media Office said.

The situation in northern Gaza remains dire due to a 16-day Israeli military siege that has severed access to essential services like food, water, and medicine in the north of the Gaza Strip.

However, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expressed doubts over Hamas' claim of 73 deaths in the recent strikes in north Gaza, labelling the figure "exaggerated," the Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut, Lebanon, in response to the multiple rocket barrages fired by the Lebanese armed group in the northern region of the Jewish state, the Times of Israel reported.

Israel's infantry has also carried out its deepest operation in Lebanon, as per the report.

These series of strikes comes after a drone was launched towards Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house. In response to that, Netanyahu warned Iran's "proxy" Hezbollah for the "grave mistake."

He said the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel from "eliminating" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning were downed by Israel's air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor