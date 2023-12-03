Israel strikes Syria, Lebanon following rocket fire
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2023 02:07 PM 2023-12-03T14:07:39+5:30 2023-12-03T14:10:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military shelled locations in Syria and Lebanon where rocket launches were detected this morning.
No Israelis were injured from either barrage.
Also overnight, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile that fell in an open area in the area of Yiftah in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.
Furthermore, IDF artillery struck locations in Lebanon after an anti-tank rocket was fired at Kibbutz Yiftah. The rocket landed in an open area causing no damage. (ANI/TPS)
