Israel striking dozens of Hezbollah ammunition depots

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 25 (ANI/TPS): In the last hour, Israeli fighter jets have been attacking dozens of Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Also, in the southern Lebanese area of Tevnin, the Air Force destroyed a rocket launcher that fired a missile at the area of Wadi Ara of northern Israel this morning. (ANI/TPS)

