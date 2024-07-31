Israel supporting 'Aquaculture' with financial supports

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will support investments in "aquaculture" (the breeding, raising, and harvesting of fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants) in the amount of approximately 10 million Shekels (USD 2.65 million). The support will be given proportionally to the marketed ton, according to 5,500 Shekels (USD 1,462) per ton of fish.

The Ministry said the purpose of the support is to encourage investments in the aquaculture industry for breeders of fish such as bream, barramundi, bass, sea bass, mullet and others. This, it explained, is being done to aid breeders following the lowering of tariffs on these types of fish by the government as part of a plan to reduce the cost of living in the country.

Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Oren Lavi: "The management of the ministry sees great importance in promoting protein solutions for the population, including the development of food from water. These days, we are working to remove many barriers to the activity of this branch of all its types, while building a strategic plan, as part of the formulation of Israel's food security plan."

The Ministry explained that the aquaculture industry is an important agricultural industry that it wants to strengthen. Today, fish production in artificial ponds (and fish cages in the sea, a method that is getting smaller and smaller) has become a large industry, which yields more produce than traditional fishing. Therefore, in order to continue to meet the demand for food from the sea, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security considers it appropriate to support and invest in the aquaculture industry. (ANI/TPS)

