Israel suspects disappearance of Jewish religious emissary in UAE linked to terrorist act

Jerusalem, Nov 24 An Israeli-Moldovan citizen, who serves as an emissary of the Jewish religious movement Chabad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been missing since Thursday, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The statement on Saturday said that an intensive investigation was launched in the UAE following the disappearance of the emissary, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, with information suggesting that it could be related to a terrorist incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working continuously out of concern for his safety and security," noted the office.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that among the scenarios being examined are kidnapping or murder by terrorist elements.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Israeli National Security Council has long issued a travel warning for the UAE at a moderate threat level, advising travellers to avoid non-essential trips to the destination and take increased precautions while staying there.

