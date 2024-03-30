Israel switches to daylight savings time

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 30 (ANI/TPS): Daylight Saving Time 2024 will begin in Israel on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 2 AM at which time clocks will be moved forward by one hour to 3 AM.

Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Israel's Minister of the Interior Moshe Arbel: "Spring has arrived. We will all enjoy an additional hour of daylight which will help the economy and lead to great energy savings. In the war situation we are in today, I hope that an additional hour of daylight will help the fighters and we all foresee the safe return of the abducted soon." (ANI/TPS)

