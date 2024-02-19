Israel threatens to expand military operations in Rafah if hostages not returned before Ramadan

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 : Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz issued a stark warning, declaring that Israeli military operations in Rafah would be expanded if hostages held by Hamas were not returned by the commencement of Ramadan, expected on March 10 or 11, CNN reported.

This statement represents the most explicit deadline yet for potential Israeli military action in the southern Gaza city, where over 1 million displaced Palestinians seek refuge near the Egyptian border.

Speaking before a gathering of American Jewish organisations in Jerusalem, Gantz emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, "The world must know, and Hamas leaders must knowif by Ramadan our hostages are not homethe fighting will continue to the Rafah area," as reported by CNN.

He outlined a plan for coordinated action, seeking to minimise civilian casualties through dialogue with American and Egyptian partners for the evacuation of civilians.

The intention to expand ground operations into Rafah has been reiterated by Israel as part of its broader objective to dismantle Hamas following the October 7 attacks. However, concerns are rising over the approximately 1.5 million Palestinians currently sheltering in Rafah as viable relocation options become increasingly limited.

Addressing those concerned about potential humanitarian costs, Gantz asserted, "To those saying the price is too high, I say this very clearly: Hamas has a choicethey can surrender, release the hostages, and the citizens of Gaza will be able to celebrate the holy holiday of Ramadan."

Amidst escalating tensions, reports indicate that the Nasser Medical Complex, the largest functioning hospital in the Gaza Strip, is now inoperable due to recent raids by Israeli forces. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed the facility's incapacitation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern, revealing that approximately 200 patients remain in the medical facility, which WHO teams were denied access to on Friday or Saturday. Urgent referrals of at least 20 patients to other hospitals for medical treatment are deemed necessary.

As international scrutiny intensifies, the situation underscores the complex and volatile nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The potential military escalation in Rafah, coupled with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, raises concerns about the broader ramifications of the ongoing hostilities. As the world awaits the approaching Ramadan deadline, the stakes remain high, with hopes for a peaceful resolution amidst the prevailing tensions in the region, CNN reported.

