Israel to allow Gazans to return as Hamas prepares to release six hostages

Tel Aviv, Jan 27 The Israeli government announced that Hamas will release six hostages this week while Israel will allow Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes in the northern region starting Monday.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, “Following vigorous and determined negotiations led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas has backtracked and will carry out an additional phase of releasing hostages this Thursday.”

The statement specified that civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and one other hostage would be released on Thursday, with three additional hostages set to be released on Saturday. Furthermore, Israel stated it had received a status list from Hamas regarding all hostages due for release in the initial phase of the agreement.

In line with the agreement, Israel declared its intention to allow Gazans to return to their homes in the north of the Strip starting Monday morning. “Under these agreements, Israel will – from tomorrow morning – allow the passage of Gazans to the northern Strip,” the statement confirmed.

The statement emphasised that Israel will not tolerate any violations of the agreement. “The Prime Minister reiterates that Israel will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased,” it added.

This announcement comes after Israel had restricted large numbers of Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, citing Hamas’ failure to uphold a truce agreement by releasing civilian women hostages.

The release deal follows Israel’s earlier decision to free 200 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday. However, Arbel Yehud, a civilian who was initially scheduled to be freed in the second swap, was not among those released.

Many residents of northern Gaza had been displaced during the conflict, moving to temporary shelters in the south. According to the ceasefire-hostage deal, these displaced individuals will now be permitted to return home.

