Israel to appeal to ICC on arrest warrant against Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Nov 28 Israel filed a notice with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague of its intention to appeal the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Israel also requested to delay the execution of the arrest warrants, which were issued last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Israel's notice of appeal reveals in detail how the decision to issue the arrest warrants was baseless and devoid of any factual or legal basis," the statement said.

"Israel denies the authority of the ICC and the legitimacy of the arrest warrants," it added.

The ICC issued the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing "crimes against humanity and war crimes" between at least October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024, in Gaza.

