Israel to hold candle light ceremony in memory of Oct 7 victims
By IANS | Published: November 5, 2023 08:08 PM 2023-11-05T20:08:57+5:30 2023-11-05T20:10:10+5:30
Tel Aviv, Nov 5 Israelis will hold a candle lighting ceremony at the Western Wall on November 6 in memory of 1,400 persons killed during October 7 Hamas attack.
The Western Wall is the most holy site in the Jewish faith.
The ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Monday where the victim families will participate along with others.
The participants will also recite Psalms in memory of victims.
