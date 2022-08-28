Israel to sell 2 spy planes to Italy for USD 550 million

Israel will sell another two reconnaissance aircraft to Italy for a sum of USD 550 million.

According to the local daily, citing publicly available documents from Italy's Defence Ministry and parliament, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed deals with Rome for two early warning spy planes as well as support and ground logistics services. This brings the number of special mission planes that Israel has to supply to four .

In late July, Israel Aerospace Industries announced signing a contract worth over USD 200 million to provide special mission aircraft to a European member of NATO but did not disclose which country is the client. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

