Israel working to goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel is working towards the goal of having zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

To that end, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has begun professional work to determine renewable energy targets for the years 2035, 2040 and 2050, at the same time as the great effort invested by the Ministry to meet the target of 30% renewable energies in 2030.

The goals will be anchored within the framework of policy principles determined by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. They will be implemented after a professional examination of the goals by the Electricity Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The Ministry said the setting of the goals will be done in light of Israel's commitment to zeroing greenhouse gas emissions, at the same time as ensuring security and energy independence, the need to supply electricity at a fair and affordable price to consumers and reducing costs. All this, while paying attention to the goals in the field of renewable energies set in the other OECD countries.

The Ministry asked for the position of the Electricity Authority regarding the goals of 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 45 per cent of electricity production from renewable energies in 2035 and a range of goals for the years 2040 and 2050.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen: "Meeting the electricity production targets from renewable energy is important for the quality of the environment, because it is green and non-polluting energy.

In addition, it contributes to energy security because it creates a large dispersion of electricity production centers.

Together with the Electricity Authority, we intend to act and promote the establishment of farms Large solar plants, along with providing tools for setting up renewable energy production facilities in private and shared homes." (ANI/TPS)

